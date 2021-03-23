We have seen fairly light and very isolated rain showers pass through our area today. That rain is lighter because we are in the battle ground between drier air to our northeast and wetter air to our southwest.
The low pressure center and trailing cold front in the image above are responsible for today's rain. They are pushing this moisture into our area today and will continue to do that again tomorrow.
The entire system (low and cold front) are moving toward the northeast, but they should pass by us to the west and then north. That means the system won't actually come through here, so they rain will stay fairly light.
From all the light, isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday, you should see less than half an inch of rain. However this is just round one this week; a second low pressure center and cold front will come through after this first one.
There will be a bigger system that moves through our area Thursday and Friday. This is the one that will bring us heavier rain and stronger storms. I'll be doing an in-depth blog post tomorrow about that chance for thunderstorms and if any of those could be severe.
Since this week is just one weather system after another, we will stay breezy, too.