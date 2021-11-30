More sunshine today mixed in with some high clouds this afternoon has made way for another beautiful day and a tad bit warmer as well as temperatures climb into the upper 50s across much of the area today with winds helping to bring in warmer air from the West.
A front moving through earlier today shifted those winds out of the West, but there is another frontal system to our Northwest that will be sinking down toward our area and clipping us, bringing in some added moisture and a chance for some light showers on your Wednesday.
Wednesday
As that front/shortwave moves Southwest and toward our area, we'll see increasing cloud cover overnight tonight and added moisture in the mid-levels of the atmosphere heading into Wednesday morning.
There is still a good amount of dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere (where we are), so it will take a little bit for the moisture in the mid-levels to win over that dry air and eventually make it to the ground.
Here's an example...
The red line is the line for temperature, and the green is for dewpoint. The closer those two lines are to each other, the more moisture there is at that level in the atmosphere. Where we are, the surface, is at the very bottom of the graph.
This sounding data is for around 7 AM tomorrow morning. Notice that there is a lot of moist air in the levels of the atmosphere way above our heads as those two lines are close together. However, once you get closer to the surface, there is a solid column of dry air where we are. Most rain that will be falling will end up getting evaporated by the dry air near the surface for a part of Wednesday before the moisture eventually wins over.
Heading into the afternoon, more moisture makes its way into the area, putting down light showers for parts of the afternoon and early evening.
When we look at another sounding for mid-afternoon on Wednesday, you'll notice how moisture begins to win over, and that there is more moisture closer to the surface and less dry air for the rain to battle to make it to the ground.
Because the rain is so light and it takes a little for the moisture to win over the dry air we currently have at the surface, rain totals are very small with most areas only seeing around .10".