Happy Weekend! Light rain moves into our area starting mid morning and through part of the afternoon with multiple low pressure surrounding our area.
Light showers will have to battle some dry air aloft first, so a lot of that rain to begin with will get eaten up by that dry air. Still, eventually, the moisture will win over and we'll start to see light rain fall across our area by late morning and heading into the early afternoon.
Scattered showers continue to fall at times through the afternoon. Cloud cover is going to hang on regardless and temperatures will end up in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday brings in another rain chance and some stronger wind gusts at times. THis could mean issued for the Pegasus Parade as wind gusts 25mph+ are going to be possible in addition to pop up downpours and showers during the afternoon and into part of the evening.