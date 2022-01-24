Another low pressure and cold front will be moving through our area today, bringing in our next chance for some light rain showers this afternoon. Temperatures first though will end up warming into the upper 40s for most and will end up being the warmest day of the week.
As that cold front approaches our area over the coming hours, it will spark some light showers into the afternoon. Here's a few snapshots of timing for today.
Southern Indiana has already seen some snow/rain this morning and will continue to see some light rain into the mid afternoon first.
For Louisville, the key time frame to see some light showers will be between around 4-7 PM. Again, these will be very light, but could make roads a little slippery heading out for the afternoon rush.
Light rain continues to push further Southward for our Southern Kentucky counties after sunset tonight, not being very widespread, but instead more in a scattered form.
A few flurries could be flying around the area early Tuesday morning, but ni impacts are expected.
Behind this front, winds will shift out of the NNW for the next couple of days and will bring us back to below average temperatures for the midweek. Inf act, Wednesday morning is looking like it is going to be a frigid one with areas outside the city potentially starting in the single digits once again.