Yes, we will see some rain this weekend. No, the weekend won't be a washout. Now with those most common questions out of the way let's look at what to expect.
As the rain works to overcome the dry air in place, a few light showers will start to fall this evening and that pattern continues overnight. Late Sunday morning some of that rain may get a little heavier, but this whole system is falling apart as it moves through our communities.
The air here just doesn't support a storm system holding together. It starts too dry, doesn't have enough energy, and the warm front stays too far south. Sunday afternoon a few storms will fire in northern Tennessee and southern Kentucky, so our southern communities might see a few of those, but they should weaken in our area.
By Monday morning the heavier rain has set up north of our WDRB communities. We will get more scattered rain and thunderstorms on Monday, but they will be widely scattered (meaning not everyone will get rain).
With all of that in mind, the rain totals through Wednesday afternoon don't look impressive. With fairly light rain in the forecast Sunday then hit or miss showers and storms Monday and Tuesday, most of you won't pick up more than one inch of rain total, from all of those days combined.
