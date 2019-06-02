This weekend the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament is taking place in Charleston, South Carolina. On Friday lightning stuck a tree near the clubhouse at the Country Club of Charleston. The Associate Press reports that tree is located between the 18th fairway and the 11th green near one of the entrances to the tournament and a large merchandise shop. No one was hurt, but the stroke was caught on camera! Check out this incredible video from the United States Golf Association:
Play had been suspended for a weather delay when the lightning struck, but the course had not been totally cleared yet. Play resumed and the tournament continued through the weekend. This is why we tell you NOT to take shelter under a tree in a thunderstorm. Lightning comes down from a storm cloud and often strikes the tallest objects around, though that's not a guarantee. If there is lightning in the area, you need to go indoors to keep yourself safe. As soon as you hear thunder, it's time to go inside.