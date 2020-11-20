This time of the year can be tough! Daylight saving time has ended and we are losing daylight rapidly as we near the start of winter! On November 20th, we have about 10 hours of daylight (9 hours and 56 minutes to be exact). It will continue to decrease until the shortest day of the year. On December 21st, we will only have 9 hours and 30 minutes of daylight in Louisville.
But could you imagine having no daylight AT ALL?! That is the reality for one town in Alaska! The sun set on Wednesday afternoon at 1:30pm AKST in Utqiaġvik, AK. The town then entered a 66 day period of polar night! The sun will not rise again until January 22, 2021!
The occurrence takes place each winter because of the tilt of the Earth's axis. This is not the only town in Alaska to experience this phenomenon, but it is the first on the polar night location list because of how far north it is. The people who live in Utqiaġvik, America's northernmost town, are used to this bizarre occurrence. They also experience nearly 3 months of non stop sunlight during the summer!
According to Alaska Centers, studies have shown some interesting effects of midnight sun during the summer, including benefits to fish and farming. Parts of Alaska are famous for their production of gigantic vegetables! So while it is probably difficult to have nearly two months of darkness, it pays off in the summer. It is also not completely dark during this time. There will be some dim light known as "civil twilight" because the sun will have a less than a 10 degree angle, which is below horizon, for a few hours of the day.