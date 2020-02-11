Princeton University geochemist John Andrew Higgins shared the video, which shows someone drop a chunk of ice down a 450-foot bore hole. Research teams in Antarctica pull out cores that are thousands of years old to draw out ancient air bubbles trapped in glacial ice. This allows scientists to measure air quality and changes over time. After the work is over, they like to have some fun by throwing ice down the hole. What caught me by surprise was the sound it made! It honestly reminds me of a shootout from a cartoon...
What does a 9 inch ice core sound like when dropped down a 450 foot hole? Like this! Credit to @peter_neff for the idea and @Scripps_Polar, @sciencejenna, @GeosciencesPU, @US_IceDrilling, and @paleosurface for the execution! pic.twitter.com/pW7LxKdbUB— John Andrew Higgins (@blueicehiggins) February 7, 2020
So why does the falling ice create such bizarre noises? In simple form, it’s a combination of the ice moving further away and of the sound waves bouncing in different directions. The change in pitch you hear has to do with the Doppler effect. If you have heard a train whistle in the distance, you are familiar with Doppler effect. As the train gets closer, the whistle pitch gets higher. As the train moves away, the whistle pitch gets lower. The change in pitch is proportional to the speed of the train.