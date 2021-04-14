Clarksville, Indiana, is one of 18 communities that will be studied this summer to get a better understanding of how urban heat is affecting neighborhoods. More than 40 communities have been studied since the summer of 2017, including the ones planned for this summer, and that information is used to help local leaders make decisions and spur further research. NOAA’s National Integrated Heat Health Information System (NIHHIS) is leading this project with several other partners, and the data that has been collected is being used in other studies. This NOAA press release mentions one such recent study that found, "94% of formerly redlined areas, which remain mostly lower income communities of color, are exposed to higher temperatures than non-redlined, affluent areas." The goal, according to NOAA, is "to learn where action is needed to protect vulnerable populations now and in the future." So it's not just about collecting temperatures; it's about making connections to the areas where heat is highest and which populations are less equipped to handle that heat. Last year alone over one million measurements were taken by 375 volunteers.
How it will work:
NOAA will work with local National Weather Service offices to find a day in the forecast with high heat, low wind, and clear sky (no rain). Those are the ideal conditions to collect the data, so the volunteers will be notified when that day is coming. Each volunteer will be given a sensor that measures temperature, humidity, time and location every second! They can attach those sensors to a car or bike or just walk around their assigned area with it. But they will collect measurements a couple different times on that day to compare the data. Then that data will be analyzed and released. If you want more information about the urban heat study or how to get involved in the Clarksville project, click here.