Check this out! Lonar Lake, which is located about 300 miles east of Mumbai, India has recently turned PINK! The lake is normally a blue-green color. It was created is 50,000 years ago after a meteorite hit Earth! This all happened out of the blue, but experts believe there is a scientific explanation behind it.

Scientists believe the change is due to a type of algae in the water that is changing thanks to an increase of the water's salinity. The salt levels have changed because the water levels are lower than normal and there has not been much rain to dilute it. A lack of human activity near the lake due to lock-downs from the pandemic could have also contributed to it. 

 Locals say this color change has happened before, but it was not this prominent or dramatic.