Check this out! Lonar Lake, which is located about 300 miles east of Mumbai, India has recently turned PINK! The lake is normally a blue-green color. It was created is 50,000 years ago after a meteorite hit Earth! This all happened out of the blue, but experts believe there is a scientific explanation behind it.
Scientists believe the change is due to a type of algae in the water that is changing thanks to an increase of the water's salinity. The salt levels have changed because the water levels are lower than normal and there has not been much rain to dilute it. A lack of human activity near the lake due to lock-downs from the pandemic could have also contributed to it.
#Lonar lake is Considered a natural wonder. The Lake was formed 52,000 years ago when a #meteor with a weight of 2 million tonnes hit the Earth at a speed of 90,000 kmph.Overnight the Lonar crater lake which was in Green colour turned in to #Pink.Do you know why? pic.twitter.com/CiyoNXYOp6— Indian Backdrop (@Indianbackdrop) June 11, 2020
56000 year old lonar crater sanctuary lake in India's Maharashtra turns pink. Lonar Lake was created by an asteroid collision and one of the few crater lakes across the world. pic.twitter.com/yGhdtst00A— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 11, 2020
Lonar lake's change of colour leaves people surprised, experts feel salinity and algae are the reasons https://t.co/CkFuFsxUmx— Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) June 12, 2020
Locals say this color change has happened before, but it was not this prominent or dramatic.