The International Space Station will fly over our area for a great viewing opportunity Wednesday morning!
At 7:00 AM on the dot, the space station will appear 12º above the horizon in the northwestern sky. Sunrise happens Wednesday morning at 7:01 AM, but the sun will rise on the opposite side of the globe. You should try to find the ISS at 7:00 because as it travels toward the ESE, it will become harder to see as the sun brightens the eastern sky. Six minutes later the space station will disappear 10º above the horizon in the ESE sky.
There will be clouds in the sky Wednesday morning, so some of you may have an obstructed view. There should also be some breaks in the clouds, though, to allow you to see the space station. At it's maximum elevation, it will climb about 60º above the horizon.