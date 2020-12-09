The International Space Station has 7 astronauts on board! Those astronauts and the ISS will be making an appearance in our sky several times over the next few days. It will make a long duration pass tonight! The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane
WHERE AND WHEN TO LOOK:
The ISS will appear at in the northwestern part of the sky at 10 degrees and move toward the southeast. It will set below the horizon in the ESE part of the sky at 11 degrees above the horizon. The ISS will be visible tonight at 5:46 pm and for 6 minutes! That is the longest we ever see the ISS in our sky around Kentuckiana. The max height is 58 degrees above the horizon, so look about 1/2 of the way up in the sky. The horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is ninety degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees.
CONDITIONS FOR VIEWING:
The weather will be great for spotting the ISS! The sun will set around 5:23 pm, so this passing will be shortly after the sun goes down. It will be mostly clear with mild temperatures in the 50s.