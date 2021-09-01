What Planets Can We See In September?
Venus
Courtesy: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Venus begins September 2021 at a good distance from the sunset (40 degrees from the sun). Venus will be very bright this month and will. continue to get brighter throughout the month. The star, Spica, will be visible just to the bottom right of Venus on September 7th, along with the moon All three objects, moon, planet and star, will form a large, loose triangle, visible low in the west-southwest sky about 40 minutes after sunset. In telescopes, Venus still appears rather unimpressive, displaying a rather small gibbous disk, 70-percent illuminated by the sun.
Mercury
Courtesy: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington
Mercury will be reaching its elongation on September 14th. Mercury will more than likely be able to be seen even with a pair on binoculars before it sets only 45 minutes after sundown from mid-northern latitudes. Be on the lookout this month for Mercury as it follows the sun by an hour during the first half of the month.
Saturn
Courtesy: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI
Saturn will be best seen on the evening of September 16th. If you'd like to see Saturn on the 16th, face due South around 10 PM and you'll see the waxing gibbous moon and located nearly 5 degrees directly above it, shining with a steady, yellow-white glow is Saturn. You'll be amazed, especially with a really good telescope, how amazing looking this planet is with its rings surrounding it.
Jupiter
Courtesy: NASA, ESA, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center), and M.H. Wong (University of California, Berkeley)
Jupiter will be able to be seen just before 11 PM on the evening of September 17th. For help trying to find it, be sure to look due South, and just to the upper left of the Moon. Jupiter's four moons will also be visible while you're looking at this planet giant.