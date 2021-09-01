What Planets Can We See In September?

Venus

venus.jpg

Courtesy: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Venus begins September 2021 at a good distance from the sunset (40 degrees from the sun). Venus will be very bright this month and will. continue to get brighter throughout the month. The star, Spica, will be visible just to the bottom right of Venus on September 7th, along with the moon All three objects, moon, planet and star, will form a large, loose triangle, visible low in the west-southwest sky about 40 minutes after sunset. In telescopes, Venus still appears rather unimpressive, displaying a rather small gibbous disk, 70-percent illuminated by the sun.

Mercury

mercuryt.jpg

Courtesy: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

Mercury will be reaching its elongation on September 14th. Mercury will more than likely be able to be seen even with a pair on binoculars before it sets only 45 minutes after sundown from mid-northern latitudes. Be on the lookout this month for Mercury as it follows the sun by an hour during the first half of the month.

Saturn

saturn.jpg

Courtesy: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI

Saturn will be best seen on the evening of September 16th. If you'd like to see Saturn on the 16th, face due South around 10 PM and you'll see the waxing gibbous moon and located nearly 5 degrees directly above it, shining with a steady, yellow-white glow is Saturn. You'll be amazed, especially with a really good telescope, how amazing looking this planet is with its rings surrounding it. 

Jupiter

Hubble's New Portrait of Jupiter

Jupiter is the king of the solar system, more massive than all of the other solar-system planets combined. Although astronomers have been observing the gas-giant planet for hundreds of years, it still remains a mysterious world. Astronomers don't have definitive answers, for example, of why cloud bands and storms change colors, or why storms shrink in size. The most prominent long-lasting feature, the Great Red Spot, has been downsizing since the 1800s. However, the giant storm is still large enough to swallow Earth. The Red Spot is anchored in a roiling atmosphere that is powered by heat welling up from the monster planet’s deep interior, which drives a turbulent atmosphere. In contrast, sunlight powers Earth's atmosphere. From Jupiter, however, the Sun is much fainter because the planet is much farther away from it. Jupiter's upper atmosphere is a riot of colorful clouds, contained in bands that whisk along at different wind speeds and in alternating directions. Dynamic features such as cyclones and anticyclones (high-pressure storms that rotate counterclockwise in the southern hemisphere) abound. Attempting to understand the forces driving Jupiter's atmosphere is like trying to predict the pattern cream will make when it is poured into a hot cup of coffee. Researchers are hoping that Hubble's yearly monitoring of the planet—as an interplanetary weatherman—will reveal the shifting behavior of Jupiter's clouds. Hubble images should help unravel many of the planet's outstanding puzzles. This new Hubble image is part of that yearly study, called the Outer Planets Atmospheres Legacy program, or OPAL.

Courtesy: NASA, ESA, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center), and M.H. Wong (University of California, Berkeley)

Jupiter will be able to be seen just before 11 PM on the evening of September 17th. For help trying to find it, be sure to look due South, and just to the upper left of the Moon. Jupiter's four moons will also be visible while you're looking at this planet giant. 