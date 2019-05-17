A High Altitude & Long Duration International Space Station Crossing Happens Tonight!
When and where to Look...The ISS will be visible once tonight at 10:16 PM for 6 minutes. The ISS will appear about 11 degrees above the horizon in the southwest part of the sky and move toward the northeast. It will set below the horizon in the ENE part of the sky about 12 degrees above the horizon. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of 57 degrees above the horizon. So it will in the higher half of the sky.
Conditions for Viewing...
Mother Nature is on our side! There is a system to our north, so there is a possibility we catch an isolated shower or storm this evening. More than likely we will stay dry with just a few passing clouds. It is also summer-like in the temperature dept. It will be muggy with temps in the low to mid 70s when the ISS crosses our sky.
What to Look For... The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane (airplanes generally fly at about 600 miles per hour; the space station flies at 17,500 miles per hour). Below is a great example of what it would look like below...
For people viewing with the naked eye, the ISS will appear as a quick moving star going across the sky. It is notorious for moving really fast! Let us know if you are able to grab any great pictures or spot the ISS! The links to my social media pages are below!