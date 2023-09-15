Looking into the night sky and seeing the International Space Station fly overhead is mind-blowing! Just think, you are watching something that is 254 miles above you, flying at nearly 17,400 mph. If you've never taken the opportunity to check it out, it's worth a few minutes of your time...
How To View The International Space Station
When To Look...
The ISS will be visible in our area tonight at 8:56 pm for 6 minutes! 6 minutes should be more than enough to view it, but remember it will be moving FAST.
Where To Look...
At 8:56 pm, the ISS will appear about 47 degrees above the horizon in the west-southwest part of the sky and move toward the northeast. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of 47 degrees which is about half way up.
Weather
Cloud cover won't be an issue at all. Enjoy the show as temperatures fall through the 70's...