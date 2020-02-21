LOOK UP! You can see five bright planets in the night sky!
You can see, in their outward order from the sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn! They will all be very bright and pretty easy to spot in the sky without a telescope! You can find two of the planets just after sunset and three before sunrise.
To find Mercury and Venus, look west just after the sun goes down. Venus is the 2nd brightest object in the night sky after the moon - so it will be unmistakably bright. Mercury will appear below Venus in the horizon. Look quick! Mercury is only up for a short period of time.
Then before the sun comes up, look east to find Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Mars will rise around 4 am in Sagittarius. Jupiter will shine more brightly than Mars, but it is also near Sagittarius and will rise around 5 am. Saturn's wake up call is just before 5 am as well!