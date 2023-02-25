If you look up in the night sky over the next few days, you will be able to catch a cool sight. Venus, Jupiter, and the moon are all lined up near each other right now, making them easy to spot!
Look toward the west around the time the sun is setting and try to find the moon first. It will likely be the easiest to spot. Then slowly look down, closer to the horizon to see Jupiter then Venus. Venus will be the brighter of the two planets. Kathy sent in the photo below of what you can expect to see!
This "line up" happens because Venus and Jupiter are nearing their conjunction which happens Wednesday night, between March 1 and 2. That's when Venus and Jupiter will be closest to each other in space, and they will also appear closest to each other from our vantage point here on Earth. If you are able to see the planets or snap a picture, share it with us on social media!