Good news! The clouds have cleared enough and will keep clearing tonight, so you should have a great view of the sky if you want to look for any of these interstellar objects.
GEMINID METEORS
The Geminid meteor shower, active every December, is peaking now! The official peak may have happened last night, but activity is still high. We are seeing a “new moon” right now when is when you hardly see any of the moon illuminated in the night sky, which means less light pollution and an easier time spotting the shooting stars. The best time to watch for Geminids is around 2 AM - that's when the radiant point will be highest in the sky, but you can start watching for them any time tonight. Look toward the eastern horizon in the early evening and higher up in the sky if you watch later in the night. In a completely dark sky, you may see as many as 50 meteors per hour, though rates over 100 per hour have been reported under basically perfect sky conditions. If you want to see a shooting star, give your eyes time to adapt and get away from the city lights. It normally takes about 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the low light.
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
About the Geminid Shower
The Geminids are active every December, when Earth passes through a massive trail of dusty debris shed by a weird, rocky object named 3200 Phaethon. What 3200 Phaethon actually is is still up for debate. The debate is between a near-Earth asteroid or a rock comet; the difference is where it came from. An asteroid is generally made of rock and metal because it formed in the inner solar system. A comet is generally made up more of ice because it formed in the outer solar system. Regardless, the dust and grit from 3200 Phaethon burn up when they run into Earth's atmosphere in a flurry of "shooting stars." In fact, the Geminid shower is known for bright, white and quick "shooting stars."
Meteor showers are named after the location of the radiant, usually a star or constellation close to where they appear in the night sky. The Geminid radiant is in the constellation Gemini. The Geminids can be seen with the naked eye under clear, dark skies over most of the world, though the best view is from the Northern Hemisphere. Observers will see fewer Geminids in the Southern Hemisphere, where the radiant doesn't climb very high over the horizon. If you do manage to see one and snag a picture, make sure to send it to us! You can find the links to my social media profiles at the top of this page.
PLANETS
There will also be a few planets you can pick out in the night sky. Venus is still the brightest planet, but it's moving farther away from us in its orbit. Think of Venus this month as "the morning star" because you have the best chance to see it about two hours before dawn. Like we talked about earlier, get away from all lights and look toward the east.
You may have heard a lot of buzz or seen on the internet that Jupiter and Saturn will have their great conjunction this month. People are calling it "the Christmas star" and Katie McGraw wrote a great post explaining what is happening and how to see it. Leading up to that conjunction, you can see both planets getting closer to each other in the night sky!
Mars also gets a mention, but it's far from the most exciting thing in the night sky right now. You will want to look toward the south and southeast and may notice a red or orange color when you look closely at Mars through a telescope.