It is still chilly right now, but temperatures are on the rise! Today is more seasonable than yesterday and the next two weeks look seriously warm for the end of December! In yesterday's blogs, we discussed the rarity of this warmth and how warm it will get by Christmas.
But today, we are looking into the new year! Will the first few months of 2020 be unseasonably warm as well or will it dip back into below average and cold?!
When it comes to looking at long range data, the very first thing to investigate is the current state and projected sea surface temperatures over the Eastern Equatorial Pacific known as ENSO (La Nina or El Nino). ENSO is so important because it has the ability to change the global atmosphere circulation. This in turn influences temperature and precipitation across the whole world. Currently, ENSO neutral conditions continue in the Pacific Ocean and it appears likely to remain that way for our winter and even into the Spring. ENSO neutral is when tropical Pacific sea surface temps are generally close to average.
January, February and March Outlook:
With all of this in mind, the Climate Prediction Center issued a 3 month outlook for January, February and March earlier today (12/19). Long range forecasts are fickle and not always the most accurate. However, I find it interesting and worth noting!
TEMPERATURES: We are in the area labeled EC, which is an equal chance of above, near or below normal temperatures. However, notice the cold to the northern US in the northern plains and much of the Great Lakes. In the WDRB Winter Outlook, there were "connection years". In those years, ENSO neutral was present along with something known as the warm blob. In connection years, there was a signal for a colder than normal temperatures. A direct quote from the winter blog (issued back in November) noted, "while the cold may back off during the month of December, it reloads and comes back with a vengeance for the rest of winter." So far so good! December is going to end on an exceptional warm note. We then think additional cold will set back in.
PRECIPITATION: Precipitation outlook for the same time frame indicates enhanced probabilities of above-normal seasonal total precip amounts for the Ohio River Valley as well as the northern Rockies, northern Great Plains, Missouri River Valley, middle to upper Mississippi Valley, Midwest, mid-Atlantic, and much of Alaska. This coincides with our winter outlook as well! We predicted near normal to above average precip/snowfall.