Winter
January: Warm Start to 2019
As opposed to the first week of January last year, 2019 started out quite warm. The warmth peaked on the 7th and 8th when average daily temperatures were 20-25 degrees above normal and afternoon highs were in the 60s. Then the middle of the month was near normal and the last third of the month was cold.
The most significant cold outbreak waited until the last couple days of the month when the mercury dipped into the single digits. Unfortunately on the 30th, those cold temperatures were accompanied by gusty winds that took wind chills down to as low as 24 degrees below zero.
There were no large snowfalls during the month, but light snows on the order of 1-4 inches took place on the 11th-12th, 19th-20th, and 29th-30th. The snow on the 19th-20th was accompanied by strong gusty winds.
No January Records for Louisville
February: Busy!
Rain fell on the region every day from the 4th to the 8th, with the heaviest rains falling on southern Indiana and north central Kentucky, totaling one to three inches. This led to rises on area rivers and some minor flooding.
A light wintry mix then came in on the morning of the 10th, followed by another round of widespread rains from the 10th through the 12th when many locations picked up another one to three inches of rain, especially along and south of Interstate 64. Gusty winds accompanied the rain on the 12th, with Danville, KY receiving an isolated gust of 58 mph.
More wintry mix, including more rain, moved through the Ohio Valley from the 15th to the 17th. On the morning of the 16th some impressive snows set up in the southern Blue Grass and Lake Cumberland region where 3-5" piled up from Hodgenville to Liberty.
After some light rain on the 18th and 19th, rains returned with a vengeance on the 20th with yet another one to three inch rainfall event. This was followed on the 22nd-24th with three inches of rain across the southern half of Kentucky. Rivers throughout the region, including the Ohio, surged out of their banks. Some streams remained in flood stage through the end of the month.
The storm system that brought flooding rains on the 23rd also produced very strong winds as it departed on the 24th. Winds gusted 40 to 55 mph.
February Records
- 3rd: High of 69° at Frankfort
- 6th: Warm low of 51° at Louisville
- 11th: Precipitation of 1.54" at Louisville
- 7th wettest February on record at Louisville
Spring
This spring was a quiet one, with just some minor sporadic severe weather and few significant temperature or precipitation extremes. There were only two tornadoes: one on March 14 north of Salem, Indiana, and another on April 12 near La Grange, Kentucky.
March: Winter Storms and Severe Storms
March 2019 was the first month since January 2018 in which Bowling Green, Lexington, and Louisville International were all drier than normal.
The first week of the month was very chilly, especially the 4th-6th when daily average temperatures were about 20 degrees below normal. Lexington and Frankfort fell into the single digits on the 5th. A cold front passing through the region on the 7th-8th brought light snow with it, accumulating 1-2 inches from southern Indiana into the Kentucky Blue Grass region.
We got a foretaste of spring on the 13th-14th when temperatures rose into the 70s. However, the warm weather came at a price, as it often does this early in the season. One of only two severe weather events of the month occurred on the evening of the 14th. Intense low pressure spun from the Midwest to the Great Lakes and swung its cold front through the Ohio Valley. A corridor of severe storms set up from the western tip of Kentucky to central Indiana. An EF2 tornado missed the National Weather Service office at Paducah by just two miles. In addition, winds out ahead of the system, away from the storms, gusted over 60 mph at times. The great majority of the property damage that day resulted from the non-thunderstorm winds.
We experienced cool, quiet weather for most of the remainder of the month. There was some widely scattered wind damage from storms on the evening of the 30th across southern Kentucky caused by a sharp cold front. Winds gusted to 50 mph behind the front as cold air poured into the area. There were even a few snowflakes behind the front, just hours after the severe storms ahead of the boundary.
No March Records
April: Quiet!
April is well known for its powerful spring storms, but this year April was very quiet in the Ohio Valley. There were only three instances of severe weather in southern Indiana and central Kentucky during the month. The first was a small EF1 tornado that spun up in an isolated thunderstorm moving through Oldham County around sunrise on the 12th. Most of the damage was to trees. The next severe storm was on the 23rd when hail the size of quarters struck Middletown in Jefferson County, KY. The final storms were on the 25th near Smithfield in Henry County when trees were blown down and a barn was damaged, and near Greenville in Floyd County where a barn was destroyed.
On the 20th cold air swept into the region behind a low pressure center crossing the Appalachians. Temperatures fell into the middle and upper 30s in the region, with a few spots briefly dipping into the lower 30s. Clouds and wind prevented frost from forming, but some light snow was witnessed east of Louisville.
April Records: 19th: Rainfall of 1.80" at Louisville
May: Summer Preview
Although severe weather was reported in southern Indiana and/or central Kentucky on six separate days this month, most of the reports were isolated and consisted of minor structural or tree damage. The strongest storms of the month dropped golf ball sized hail: one near Hartford on the 2nd and another in Butler County on the 29th. There were no tornadoes.
Though no record high temperatures were set, there was a remarkable string of very warm nights from the 19th to the 28th. Stubborn high pressure aloft over the southeast United States allowed warm air to remain in place while the main storm track was to our west and north. We had just enough cloudiness and passing storms to prevent daytime readings from setting record highs at the main climate sites (though we occasionally came very close) while keeping us warm enough at night to set record warm lows.
May Records:
- 25th: Warm low of 75° at Louisville
- 26th: Warm low of 68° at Frankfort
- 28th: Warm low of 75° at Louisville
Summer
The summer started off very wet, then around Independence Day the tap shut off, and we entered a dry period through much of August. The drying conditions also led to much warmer temperatures in the second half of the summer compared to the first half.
June: SOGGY!
During the first half of the month a persistent cool pattern kept temperatures in check and prevented widespread severe weather from occurring. There was only one severe weather event in the first two weeks of June this year, when thunderstorms that erupted from Missouri to Ohio on the afternoon of the 5th moved southward into the Ohio Valley causing widespread wind damage that evening.
The cool weather was especially noticeable from the 11th to the 14th when average daily temperatures were up to 13 degrees below normal. Several locations had highs in the lower 70s on the 13th, and the following morning much of the region dropped into the 40s.
Then, after just one severe weather event in the first half of the month, there were ten severe weather events in the second half! Most of the rough weather was in the form of wind damage, with a few reports of large hail mixed in. On the 21st a derecho roared from Missouri and Illinois through Indiana and Kentucky to the South Carolina coast, causing widespread wind damage along its path. Several tornadoes occurred in the Kentucky/Tennessee border region, including three EF1s in Simpson and Allen Counties.
June Records: 6th wettest June on record at Louisville
July: Drought Started
This July was warmer than normal, though no one day was more than 10 degrees above average at the main climate sites. High temperatures were consistently in the 80s and 90s through the month. The highest temperature at the five climate sites was 96° at Louisville Muhammad Ali on the 19th and 20th. The 19th and 20th were the hottest days of the month throughout most of central Kentucky and southern Indiana. The lowest high temperature of the month at the five climate sites was 80° in Lexington on the 23rd.
Severe weather was mostly restricted to sporadic wind damage reports on six days of the month, with nothing after the 16th.
July Records: 10th warmest July on record at Louisville
August: Hot and Dry
This August was characterized by hot and generally dry weather. Severe weather was sparse, though there was one widespread outbreak of storms on the 20th. There were many reports that day of trees and power lines blown down.
The tap turned off around the Fourth of July, and the dryness and heat increased as we headed into August. By mid-month moderate drought had set in over a small area of north central Kentucky including the Louisville metro. However, it was short-lived when an all-day soaking rain swept through the region on the 26th, dropping about an inch of precipitation.
Louisville and Bowling Green hit at least 90° on 19 days of the month. The heat across southern Indiana and central Kentucky peaked from the 18th to the 20th when Louisville saw 98° on two of those days and Lexington soared to 99° on the 19th.
No Louisville August Records
Fall
Searing heat and incredible dryness in September continued into early October, resulting in a flash drought. It was short-lived, though, as cooler weather and rain returned during the second half of October. By mid-November we were shivering with record cold and snow.
September: Driest & Hottest Month EVER
Persistent domes of high pressure aloft and at the surface led to a historically hot and dry month. By the end of the month severe drought had set in across parts of central Kentucky, and wildfires were becoming a concern. Burn bans were put into effect for most central Kentucky and southern Indiana counties. It was decided in late September that the Battle of Perryville commemoration, which normally takes place on the first weekend in October, would be canceled due to the dryness and fire danger. Soil and crop moisture content were very low. From the 16th to the 22nd the state of Kentucky received just 6% of its normal rainfall. On the plus side, there was no severe weather during the month.
September Records:
- 10th: High of 99° at Louisville
- 11th: High of 97° at Louisville, warm low of 77° at Louisville
- 12th: Warm low of 75° at Louisville
- 13th: High of 97° at Louisville
- 16th: High of 98° at Louisville
- 27th: High of 95° at Louisville
- 28th: High of 95° at Louisville, warm low of 77° at Louisville
- 29th: Warm low of 72° at Louisville
- 30th: High of 98° at Louisville
October: A Month of Extremes
The month started off with a severe drought and historic heat wave that began in September. The first three days of the month were 20 degrees hotter than normal with high temperatures in the middle and upper 90s. Louisville (97°) set new all-time record highs for the month of October. Mercifully, a cold front came through on the 6th and brought much cooler air with it. By the 7th high temperatures were only in the 60s. Then on the 13th, just a week and a half after the heat wave, we had our first frost of the fall season.
The weather was quiet through the middle of the month, however that meant little relief to the drought. As the area dried up, many counties instituted burn bans. Tropical Storm Olga came ashore on the Louisiana coast early on the 26th. Over the course of the day the circulation shot northward up the Mississippi Valley. By afternoon temperatures in western Kentucky had climbed near 70 degrees, with just enough instability to generate very gusty showers. Trees and power lines were damaged or blown down from Logan County northward to Dubois County. A couple of Kentucky Mesonet sites reported wind gusts over 60 mph.
Over the last couple of weeks, the tap turned back on and cold fronts brought waves of rain to the region. Several inches of rain, split up among three main systems, brought enough precipitation to eliminate the severe drought just before month's end. A cold front Halloween morning caused temperatures to crash from the 50s to the 30s during the day, in addition to widespread rain and gusty winds. In the afternoon and evening, flurries were spotted in many locations.
October Records:
- 1st: High of 97° at Louisville, warm low of 72° at Louisville
- 2nd: High of 97° at Louisville
- 3rd: High of 96° at Louisville
- 26th: Rainfall of 1.29" at Louisville
- 31st: Trace of snow at Louisville
November: Sneak Peek of Winter
The first three weeks of the month were colder than normal, with the coldest air mass moving in on the 12th and 13th when record lows and record cold highs were shattered. The front that ushered that cold air into the region brought the first measurable snow of the season to southern Indiana and central Kentucky. One to two inches fell across the area. Fortunately the snow fell during the overnight hours and ground temperatures were warm, so the impact was minor.
On the 27th powerful low pressure crossed the Great Lakes and induced wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph in the Ohio Valley. Louisville's Muhammad Ali reported a peak gusts of 53 mph. A band of heavy rain oriented from west to east moved eastward through southern Indiana and central Kentucky on the last day of the month, bringing over three inches of rain to some locations.
November Records
- 1st: Trace of snow at Louisville
- 11th: Snowfall of 0.9" at Louisville
- 12th: Cold high of 31° at Louisville, snow depth of 1" at Louisville
- 13th: Low of 16° at Louisville, snow depth of a trace at Louisville
- 30th: Rainfall of 3.01" at Louisville
December: A Warm Finish to 2019!
The month ended with a full week of high temperatures in the 60s from the 23rd through the 29th. The average temperature for the month was 44.1º, which is just shy of cracking the Top 10 list of warmest Decembers on record. Because the air was so warm for a large part of the month, snow totals were sub-par. On the 17th Louisville measured 0.3" of snow, which was the only measurable snowfall of the month. Two days in particular brought heavier rain to the area: the 16th and the 29th.
No Louisville December Records