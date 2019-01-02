WHAT A YEAR!
We will break down each month and some of the events that stood out during 2018. In a nutshell, this year was warm and wet! We were about 2 degrees warmer than the average. We also received WAY more precipitation than normal, in both rain and snow, this year. 2018 was the Wettest Year on Record at Louisville. 2018 was also the 6th Warmest Year on Record at Louisville.
- Average temperature: 59.5° (Departure from normal: +1.6°)
- Precipitation: 68.83'' (Departure from normal: +23.92")
- Snow: 19.4'' (Departure from normal: +6.9'')
January: It was the 4th Coldest in Louisville during the first week, with daily lows in the single digits, and occasionally below zero. Roller coaster temperatures continued for the rest of the month. By mid-month wintry weather was the name of the game. A general 2-4" of snowfall whitened the region. Significant snows came through again on the 15-16th with total amounts in the 3 to 6 inch neighborhood. 5.0'' of snow fell at the Louisville International Airport.
February: A volatile month with everything from temperatures in the teens to the 80s, snow, tornadoes, and a major flood. Records were set in Louisville for warmth and precipitation on many days, during the mid/end of the month. Widespread rain doused the area from the 21st to the 25th. A few spots in the Louisville area recorded over 8 inches of rain during this stretch! By the end of the month, the region had accumulated more than twice the amount of precipitation that normally falls in February. Not surprisingly, this led to significant flooding. The Ohio River reached its 10th highest stage on record at Louisville, and went into major flood category at Tell City. Severe weather also hit on the 24th, bringing heavy rain and tornadoes to central Kentucky.
March: A cold and wet (snowy) month! Flooding from the month before lingered into the first few days of March. Not much severe weather development, but there were several snowy systems passing through the region. Record snowfall occurred in Louisville on the 20th (3.7'') and 21st (4.9''). 11.9'' of snow fell during the month of March! That is the sixth snowiest March ever.
April: April is known for severe weather, but it ended up with only one stormy day, late on the 3rd. Straight-line winds of 75-95mph damaged structures & knocked down trees in Grayson, Hardin, and LaRue Counties. There was also a small, brief EF1 tornado in Grayson County. Severe weather was limited because much of the month was colder than average. It was the 7th snowiest April on record, in Louisville, with 1.2'' of snow.
May: Hello heat! EVERY SINGLE DAY was warmer than normal in May. Not surprisingly, this resulted in the warmest May ever in Louisville. May also brought us the wettest Derby on record with 3.15'' of rain. Spotty thunderstorms were frequent, but severe weather was not. That is until the end of the month. On the 31st, a line of powerful thunderstorms swept through the Ohio Valley and brought damaging winds and flash flooding to the region.
June: A warm month, landing in the top ten warmest on record with occasional severe weather, too. The most significant came on the 25th and 26th as several rounds of intense storms rolled through the region. On the 26th an EF-1 tornado formed in Worthington Hills on the far east side of Jefferson County and proceeded east for about three and a half miles through Pewee Valley.
July: Most notable was a lengthy and widespread severe weather event lasting from the early morning hours of the 20th to the early morning hours of the 21st, as multiple rounds of storms pushed through the region. There were dozens of reports of strong winds and large destructive hail. Four tornadoes touched down between 2pm and 10pm on the 20th. The rest of the month was fairly quiet with regards to severe weather. It was also a very hot start to the month. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 90s on the 4th and 5th. Sadly, a 14-week-old boy died after being left in a hot car on the 23rd in New Albany.
August: This month brought a similar theme: warm and wet with little severe weather. The strongest storms came on th 15th, when a small squall line moved up the Ohio River west of Louisville. French Lick, Indiana recorded a 67 mph wind gust, and in Breckinridge County a barn was damaged and a dryer was lofted into the air and dropped onto a vehicle. On the evening of the 19th, a single shower formed right over Louisville and dumped nearly four inches of rain in two hours on the Highlands. And yet, Louisville Bowman received only 0.29" and Louisville International received nothing! In the end though, August was the 5th wettest on record at the airport.
September: It was the wettest September on record after we saw 10.91'' of rain. It was a warm start with a stretch of 90s from the 2nd to 6th. Then over the weekend of the 8th former Tropical Storm Gordon brought repeated rounds of heavy rain to the region, along with a couple of tornadoes. The heavy rains caused small streams to go into flood. Additional heavy rain returned at the end of the month.
October: After an extremely wet September across southern Indiana and north central Kentucky, in October the axis of the heavy rains shifted south. There was actually a deficiency for part of the month for rainfall in southern IN. That was made up with heavy rain on the 31st, especially in the counties along the Ohio River. The only severe weather occurred about six and a half hours before the month ended when a small EF-1 tornado damaged homes just south of Rineyville in Hardin County.
November: This was a cold, wet November. Precipitation was frequent but usually light, and we saw both rain and snow. Precipitation fell on 21 days of the month. On the 5th, a severe squall line swept across Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Deep South. Three small tornadoes spun up over central Kentucky and general winds gusted over 40 mph across much of the southeastern half of the Commonwealth. Many locations received 2-3 inches of rain which resulted in some minor flooding. Snow fell somewhere in the region on 5 different days. The most significant wintry precipitation took place mid-month. Freezing rain moved into the area late on the 14th and continued into the early morning of the 15th before ending as a dusting of snow. Many locations received between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of ice accumulating on trees/shrubs and other elevated surfaces. Warm ground temperatures kept most roads ice free, though some bridges had slick spots. The ice on the trees, many of which still had leaves that helped to weigh them down, caused several branches to snap and some trees to fall. There were many reports of power flashes overnight as branches hit transformers. At the peak of the event, over 100,000 customers were without power in the region. It was the first November freezing rain event in Louisville since 1989.
December: The month started off wet, with over an inch of rain soaking the region on the first day. On December 8-9 the second ice storm of the season rolled across the region, coating outdoor objects in 0.10-0.28" of glaze in southern Kentucky. The month ended with a bang as a squall line brought heavy rain and gusty winds to the region. A New Year's Eve EF-1 tornado briefly touched down between Corydon and Brandenburg. The heavy rains made 2018 Louisville's wettest year on record.