We hear you - we want the rain to end as much as you do. We are almost there!! There is a low pressure center hanging just to the south of us keeping rain in the area. Monday will bring a cold front through to finally clear all that rain away.
Between now and then rain chances will steadily drop. Rain and storms are still likely Saturday night, Sunday, and early Monday. It will not rain on you that entire time. We just have the chance of showers/storms somewhere in our WDRB coverage area through that entire period.
We could still pick up some measurable rain through the next couple of days. This particular model is a little heavy with the highest numbers, but the others are a pretty good representation of what is possible. Another 0.5"-1.5" will be possible across the area.
Before the second wave of rain moved through Louisville Saturday night, we were already ahead of last years rainfall and where we should be this time of year. We have seen an extra half a foot of rain year to date, and we are nearly an inch ahead of last years (wettest year on record) rainfall at this point.
All of this rain has much of our area under a Flash Flood Watch through midnight Monday. This means as the heavy rain falls from thunderstorms, flash flooding will be possible. The ground is now saturated, and we are running out of places where the rain to go as it falls. Keep an eye out for flash flooding and report it as you see it.
River flooding is very unlikely from this. All local river gauges are well below flood stage and not expected to rise into flood stage in the next few days.
TIMING
Scattered rain showers will move through the area overnight and taper off a bit in coverage and intensity by morning. Through Sunday morning a few isolated showers are possible, but it should be pretty calm.
Around 2 PM more showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up around the low pressure center. We are not under a threat of severe weather, but the clouds might look a little scary. Since this is swirling around a low pressure center, you might see some rotating clouds. If you see that, please let us know!
Overnight the rain will taper off in intensity and coverage again similar to Saturday night. Isolated showers will still be likely through Monday morning, but once the cold front passes it will take a lot of that moisture along with it, cutting off our rain chances.