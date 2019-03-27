Aaaachooo! It's that time of year again! Now that it is spring, temperatures are on the rise and plants and flowers are starting to bloom! That is nice to see after winter, but it also means pollen counts are increasing, too! The spring is notoriously bad for tree pollen. Currently, our main culprits for causing allergies problems are Maple, Elm and Juniper. If you are only allergic to tree pollen, once the buds bloom, your allergies will improve. However, in the Ohio River Valley we have pollen issues all year long. Pollen levels were high today and will be high again tomorrow. They look to dip slightly on Friday with rain returning in the forecast. Rain always helps lower pollen levels.
You may have already guessed it, but Louisville is one of the worst places in the country to live if you suffer from allergies or asthma. In fact, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Louisville is the 6th worst city for allergies and 5th worst city for asthma.
Louisville is one of three cities that made the top ten for both the allergy and asthma lists. These cities can be even more problematic for people with allergies and asthma. This makes the city an "extreme capital". The other cities are Springfield, MA and Richmond, VA.
If pollen is a trigger for you, take extra precautions to protect yourself this time of the year. In the summer, grasses are a bigger culprit for allergy sufferers. We also have air quality issues during that time of the year. In the fall, it is ragweed. For more information, visit aafa.org.