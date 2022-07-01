The National Weather Service office in Louisville has used drones on some of their wind and tornado damage surveys before, but they recently expanded that use to include hydrology surveys.
The view below shows how that drone was used at the South Fork of the Licking River in Cynthiana, Kentucky, last week. This is a view hydrologists and forecasters simply cannot get by surveying from the ground, but in the past that's exactly how these routine surveys have been done. Staff are checking "river gauge equipment and USGS or flood reference marks" through Kentucky and southern Indiana. The picture above, from the National Weather Service in Louisville, shows what some of that equipment looks like. In fact that picture is from the same river as the video below! This was the first time NWS Louisville has used a drone for these regular hydrology surveys, and they shared, "This survey information at regular river levels is helpful in documenting what areas could be impacted along the river when flood waters rise. These 'impacts' are inserted directly into NWS River Flood Warnings."