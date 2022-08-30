Some of us may have been woken up last night to lots of thunder and heavy rainfall across the area as a cold front approached and pushed through our area this early morning.
Some communities in both Louisville and other counties outside of Jefferson got a good amount of rainfall since midnight alone, approaching an inch just from the overnight hours.
The cold front that helped bring in all that rain is also going to help to usher in some much more comfortable air into our area over the next day. Drier air coming from the Northwest will be trickling its way through our communities behind the front.
By our Wednesday afternoon, the front clears us out, and allows for a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s.
If you think that's nice, then how about dewpoints going from the low 70s today all the way down into the mid to upper 50s for our Wednesday? That makes it feel much better and not nearly as sticky.
Luckily enough for us, the lower humidity sticks around for just a little bit and into our Thursday and possibly our Friday as well, with dewpoints still only in the low 60s, which for this time of year, is actually pretty nice.
As we head into Labor Day weekend though, be sure to stick with the WDRB Weather Team for updates as storm chances increase some and humidity rises.