Activity from the Lyrid meteor shower is starting to pick up! The last big meteor shower that occurred was in January, so star-gazers are eagerly awaiting this show. It looks like the technical "peak" in activity will be Wednesday morning, but activity is starting to pick up now. Based on the weather, your best chances to see a shooting star will be either tonight/tomorrow morning or Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
At the peak of activity, this shower only produces about 10-15 meteors per hour. You need to get away from all lights (including light from the city) and give your eyes about 20-30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. Look toward the northeast between midnight and dawn for the best chance to see the show.
There's always a chance the Lyrids will provide you a better show than expected. Lyrids in particular are known for random outbursts of more meteors. If you do see one, watch for a train or tail. Nearly a quarter of all Lyrids meteors have a trail that glows behind them. And let us know if you see one!