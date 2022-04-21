The Lyrid meteor shower is peaking tonight, and you have a chance to see some shooting stars! The Lyrids are known for their fast and bright meteors, but you won't see as many with long trains. You need to get away from all lights (including light from the city) and give your eyes about 20-30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. Look toward the northeast between midnight and dawn for the best chance to see a show. The moon will be about 2/3 full tonight which may provide enough light in the night sky to make it harder to see a shooting star. The shower does stay active through the end of the month, but peak activity is likely tonight.
There's always a chance the Lyrids will provide you a better show than expected. Lyrids in particular are known for random outbursts of more meteors. Typical Lyrids are about as bright as the stars of the Big Dipper. As meteor showers go, the Lyrids are relatively mild. Most years in April there are no more than 10 to 20 Lyrid meteors per hour. But sometimes, when Earth glides through an unusually dense clump of debris from Comet Thatcher, the rate increases, resulting in what is known as a meteor outburst. Sky watchers in 1982, for instance, counted 90 Lyrids per hour.
Fast Facts
- Comet of Origin: C/1861 G1 Thatcher
- Radiant: constellation Lyra
- Active: 16-28 April 2019
- Peak Activity: 21-22 April 2019
- Peak Activity Meteor Count: 10 meteors per hour
- Meteor Velocity: 49 km (30 miles) per second
Lyrids have been observed for 2,700 years (the first recorded sighting of a Lyrid meteor shower goes back to 687 BC by the Chinese). The big question, though, is will we be able to observe them tonight. The forecast looks positive but not perfect. There will still be some clouds in the sky, but there should be more breaks in the clouds overnight than what we saw during the day Thursday.
Meteor showers happen when Earth crosses through the path of a comet. The comet has left behind dust and debris that hits Earth's atmosphere and burns up as it falls. That's what we see as "shooting stars." Comet Thatcher is specifically responsible for the Lyrid meteors, but as EarthSky shares, we don't actually have a picture of Comet Thatcher. "Its orbit around the sun is roughly 415 years. Comet Thatcher last visited the inner solar system in 1861, before the photographic process became widespread." If you do the math, we won't see Comet Thatcher until the year 2276! Note: The constellation for which a meteor shower is named (Lyra, in this case) only serves to aid viewers in determining which shower they are viewing on a given night. The constellation is not the source of the meteors.