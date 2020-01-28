Tuesday a 7.7 magnitude earthquake occurred between Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands.
The center of the quake was roughly 125 km NNW of Lucea, Jamaica and 6 miles deep. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially said:
* TSUNAMI WAVES REACHING 0.3 TO 1 METERS ABOVE THE TIDE LEVEL ARE POSSIBLE FOR SOME COASTS OF BELIZE... CUBA... HONDURAS... MEXICO... CAYMAN ISLANDS... AND JAMAICA.
The video below was sent to us from people in the Grand Cayman where you can see the effects of the earthquake in the pool water. In fact shaking was felt as far away as Miami, Florida. Tall buildings were evacuated there and building inspections have already begun.
@MarcWeinbergWX video from a friend in Grand Cayman. pic.twitter.com/P7zEeCdpNl— MD11pilotms (@md11pilotms) January 28, 2020
This appears to be the sixth strongest earthquake on record in the Caribbean, and you will see many of the stronger earthquakes on this list happened centuries ago. That makes some of this data more difficult to verify, but from what we can tell today's earthquake is in the Top 10.
February 8, 1843: M8.3 in the Lesser Antilles
August 4, 1946: M8.1 in the Dominican Republic
May 2, 1787: M8.0 in Puerto Rico
April 16, 1690: M8.0 in Antiugua, Saint Kitts and Nevis
January 11, 1839: M 7.8 in Martinique
January 28, 2020: M7.7 Jamaica
There are also dozens of reports with pictures and video of sinkholes forming in Jamaica. This situation will continue to evolve through the night.
Karayip Denizi'nde meydana gelen depremde en büyük hasar Grand #Cayman adasında yaşandı. Adanın bir çok yerinde yarık, göçük, çukurlar meydana geldi. Bölge halkı güvenli bölgelere sığınıyor. #Jamaica #Cuba #Earthquake #Küba #Deprem #Jamaika #GrandCaymanIsland pic.twitter.com/Kw9pVDDGRp— Deprem Haber (@DepremHA) January 28, 2020