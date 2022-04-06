In March 2022 253 tornadoes were reported across the U.S. If all of those are confirmed - actually, even if only 76% of those are confirmed - it will break the record for most tornadoes in the month of March. Four of those tornadoes were reported in Kentucky and three in Indiana. Last March (2021) currently holds that record with 191 tornadoes, so we are looking at two years in a row of record-breaking tornado reports in the month of March. Keep in mind these are reported tornadoes that have not been confirmed yet. The National Weather Service will go look at the damage caused in each of these locations to determine if that damage was caused by a tornado and how strong the tornado was.
For the month of March, based on climate data from 1989-2013, Kentucky averages two tornadoes and Indiana averages one. The whole country only averages 78 tornadoes based on that data, but March 2021 reported more than three times that many. Now scientists will use this data to evaluate whether tornado season is shifting earlier or expanding to include more months of the year.