March is a very transitional time around Kentuckiana! Remember that we spring forward next Sunday at 2 am! We will lose an hour of sleep from Saturday and into Sunday. Next Sunday, March 14th, our sun will rise at 7:55 am and it will set at 7:49 pm.
Spring also begins in less than two weeks! It will feel more like spring over the next week with high temperatures in the 60s and possibly even the 70s! That is well above average for this time of the year. However, the average high temperature increases a lot over the 31 days of March as well. On March 1st, the average high temperature was 52 degrees. By March 31st, the average high temperature is 64 degrees!
Between springing forward and the vernal equinox, we will also gain A TON of daylight this month. In fact, just from today's date (March 7th) until the end of the month we will gain another hour of daylight! Today we will have 11 hours and 36 minutes of daylight and by the end of the month we will have 12 hours and 36 minutes of daylight! Impressive!
With the longer days and warmer weather, comes the increased possibility for severe weather. The time to prepare for severe weather is now! You can follow this link to the National Weather Service for more information.