It was another bitterly cold start to the day! Most of our morning lows around Kentuckiana were in the teens and low 20s.
Yesterday, we only reached a high temperature of 41 degrees. That is well below average for the end of February. Average highs are typically around 50 degrees and average lows are around freezing.
The good news? Over the weekend temperatures will increase! We will actually be slightly above average today and tomorrow - reaching the low to mid 50s. We will also remain sunny today with increasing clouds tomorrow. Most of tomorrow will remain dry, before rain returns to the area late.
Temperatures will remain seasonable until mid-week. Then a low pressure will combine with a colder airmass from Canada. This will hit us with a renewed shot of cold air and even a chance for light snow on Wednesday/Thursday as temperatures fall.
This will provide colder than normal temperatures for the end of February into the beginning of March. Below is the 6-10 day outlook from the Climate Predication Center. This covers February 27th through March 2nd. Remember, below average means anything under the low 50s.
However, after a chilly start to March, it appears temperatures will start to moderate during the second half of the month. CPC has about half of our area under the warmer than normal temperatures in the 8-14 day outlook. Spring is less than a month away, so with any warmth we will be watching for the potential for stronger storms. Of course, we will be keeping a pulse on the daily temperatures on WDRB News. Be sure to check in with Hannah Strong this evening!