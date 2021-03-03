March 2021 has started off on a mild note! Quick reminder, that many of our rivers, creeks and streams are running high or even rising due to the heavy rain last weekend. Flood warnings are in effect for many of rivers, including the Ohio, Rough, East Fork, Kentucky, Rolling Fork and the Green River.
After we dried out on Monday, temperatures have been in the 50s for highs and today we will climb into the 60s! For perspective, during this time of year, average high temps are in the mid 50s and average low temps are in the mid 30s.
Therefore, Wednesday's (today's) high temperatures is about 10 degrees above normal. Not every day this week will be as warm. For example, on Friday the high temperature will be in the upper 40s, which is below normal.
However, as we look farther into next week, (the next 6-10 days) it does appear that above normal temperatures will become a theme in our forecast. The Climate Prediction Center has notable signal in the 6-10 day outlook for *Warmer* than normal temps. From March 8-12, there is a roughly 70-80% chance for above normal temps! Temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s will be happening regularly. Remember, this is looking at the bulk average, but suggests temperatures will be running higher (5-10 degrees) than normal.
Furthermore, CPC shows the warmer than average temperatures will likely continue toward the middle of the month (8-14 days). From March 10-16, there is another high probability (60%) for above average temperatures to linger.
There is also a signal for above average precipitation during the same time frame (both the 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlook).
The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted the Ohio River Valley, the south and midwest for the potential of heavy precipitation during a window of March 10th - 16th. Therefore, while this week is much drier, we will be keeping a close eye on this possibility. Of course, that is many days away and also a large window of time. We will keep you updated on any threats that develop in the days and weeks to come on WDRB on-air and online!