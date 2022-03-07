In perfect fashion for March Madness, Mother Nature is providing us with her own form of the madness with the weather this upcoming week.
We've got a little bit of everything this week, and we've already seen very heavy rainfall, lightning, and very strong winds along the front moving through the area today and overnight last night that probably woke a lot of you all up.
Some of our area has seen over 1.5" since midnight alone and localized areas have seen higher than that.
Temperatures behind this front as I'm sure you've already noticed, are dropping quickly. We will continue to see temperatures drop through the rest of the day and into the overnight hours.
Along with temperatures dropping this afternoon, expect a few light showers to move through as well, before flurries are possible overnight. Wind gusts also over 30+mph will continue.
Spring-Like Temps Return
We have a brief period coming this week where we see temperatures rise back into the upper 50s and low 60s again this week. Enjoy this while it lasts though, because March Madness doesn't stop there.
Arctic Front Brings Potential Winter System
Adding more to the madness of this week, we're watching the potential for an arctic front to move through our area Friday night and into Saturday morning.
This would crash temperatures fast Friday afternoon and evening, as rain could transition into some snow showers. Obviously, there is still a lot that will change before we get there.
Very cold arctic-like air follows in behind that front regardless if we see snow or not and drops temperatures down into the teens by Saturday morning.
March started off nice and sunny, but the madness is March is on the way this week. Be sure to stay tuned with the WDRB Weather Team as we follow the next few days.