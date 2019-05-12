Once in a blue moon! And we will have one in just a few days!
What is a blue moon?
Usually there are three full moons each season, but occasionally there are four. Historically, the third full moon in a season with four full moons is called a blue moon. The full moon on May 18 will be a "Blue Moon." The May full moon is also called by some the "Flower Moon" because all of the flowers in bloom!
A blue moon doesn't actually look blue, but they are kind of rare — on average, they occur about every two-and-a-half years. Here are the phases of the Moon for May
Originally, the term "Blue Moon" referred to the third full Moon in a season that has four full Moons. The earliest known reference to a Blue Moon in the English language is the phrase "... the mone is blewe ..." from a pamphlet published in 1528. Some writers speculate that "blue" came from "belewe," the phrase meant "Betrayer Moon," and that the name referred to how an extra Moon in a season confused or "betrayed" the dates for Lent and Easter. There's another meaning of the term "blue moon" that refers to a second full moon in a month, but it's a more recent development, originating in 1946.
There is a lot of other things happening in the sky this month. To find out what's up in May check out the video below!