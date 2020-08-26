Have you seen the internet hoax floating around that Mars will be as large as the moon tomorrow night? It is usually accompanied by a "picture" seeming to prove this has happened before. Don't believe it - it's not true. There's a rumor floating around, and it comes up every year, that on August 27 Mars will appear as large as the moon making it look like there are two moons in the night sky. Remember Tatooine from Star Wars?
All the best lies contain a little bit of truth and this is no exception. 2020 is a great year to observe Mars in the night sky. Earth orbits the sun once every year (it's how we get our year), and Mars takes about two Earth years to make that same orbit. That difference means roughly every two years Mars goes through a "brightness cycle" for Earth viewers. Our view of how bright Mars appears in the sky is affected by how close Earth is to Mars and on what side of the sun each planet is at the time. On October 13, 2020, the Earth will pass between Mars and the sun making Mars appear at its brightest in this 2+ year cycle. Between now and then Mars is getting continually brighter as we build toward that moment. After October 13, it will start to get dimmer.
This rumor actually got started in 2003, and it pops up again around this same time every year. On August 27, 2003, Mars was closer to the Earth than it had been in nearly the previous 60,000 years. Still Mars did not appear as large as the moon, but that's where the rumor got started. Mars is more than twice as large as our moon if they were side by side, but they're not. Mars is at a distance more than 140 times farther away from the Earth than the moon.
Will there be two moons in the night sky? No.
Will Mars appear as large as the moon? No.
So what is real? As we get closer to October 13, Mars appears brighter (redder) than normal to our eyes on planet Earth, so it's easier to see in the night sky.
Thanks to EarthSky for their Mars research and to NASA for the cover images.