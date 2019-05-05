If you look into the dark sky over the next few nights, you may be able to see Mars! Because of the new moon a few nights ago, it will be easier to see the planet without as much interference. Look for the crescent moon to help locate Mars in the night sky; they will be near each other Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings. Look west shortly after sunset for a bright spot near the crescent moon. (image credit: NASA)
The weather will cooperate some evenings more than others. Monday will be your best chance. A few more clouds will be rolling in, but you should still have a good view of the evening sky. Tuesday and Wednesday evenings you will be fighting rain, especially in southern Indiana. You can click through the slides above to see Advancetrak cloud cover for each of these time frames.