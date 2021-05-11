Warmth predicted for the southern half of the contiguous U.S.
Much of the country is again favored to observe monthly temperatures falling on the warmer side in May. In particular, there is a tilt in the odds towards a much hotter-than-average month for the southern half of the country. The highest likelihood for above-average temperatures falls over the desert Southwest and Texas (50-60%). The only areas where odds favor below-average temperatures are over the Great Lakes and western Alaska.
For here in Kentuckiana, we have "equal chances" of seeing either cooler than average temperatures or warmer than average temperatures during the month of May. Based on the outlook provided by NOAA, we should see temperatures close to average through the majority of the month.
That being said, the first week and a half of the month has started off well below average for this time of year across the area. Through the first 10 days of May, Louisville has averaged a high temperature of 71.4 degrees. This is nearly 4 degrees cooler than average so far as we normally average a high temperature of 75.2 degrees through the month. The good news is, if you are looking for warmer or more "normal" temperatures for this time of year, you will not have to wait too long. The Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 Day Outlook has our area around a 50-60% chance of seeing above average temperatures.
Forecasters were dealing with a bunch of competing climate influences on May’s likely climate patterns when they were making the outlook this month. On one hand, the La Niña in the Pacific Ocean—the cool phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation climate pattern—appears to be coming to an end, diminishing its influences on patterns across the country, but not removing them completely. On the other hand, an ongoing Madden-Julian-Oscillation event in the tropics could set things up for colder temperatures, especially across the eastern U.S. And of course, forecasters also were looking at the output of various climate models as well as the recent temperature trends.
What did all of this mean? Forecasters decided that conditions looked a little less favorable for much above average warmth in the East than they seemed in mid-April, when they issued the first May outlook. They also introduced a region of below-average temperature probabilities for the Great Lakes due to the forecast over the first two weeks of the month.
Wetter-than-average conditions favored for the East, drier-than-average conditions for the West
The expected May precipitation patterns for the contiguous U.S. are split between the eastern and western halves of the country. The highest likelihood for a wetter-than-average month is across a north/south swath from the Gulf Coast in Alabama/Mississippi to the Great Lakes (40-50%). In contrast, the expectations are for another much drier-than-average month for the Southwest stretching to the Mountain West and central/northern California.
The forecast wet signal across the eastern U.S. is due in part to the current storm system bringing severe weather and dousing rains across the area as we speak. This rain alone increases the chances for much above-average monthly precipitation totals. For Kentuckiana, we could very well be seeing a much wetter than average May. This is likely because in portions of the area, we are already above average for precipitation this month. The Louisville airport has already collected 1.93" of rain since the beginning of the month when we only average 1.84" by the end of the month.
Western drought continues
Unfortunately, the drought outlook for the next month predicts little change. While there could be some drought improvement and removal in southern Texas and in the Great Lakes, another dry month is likely to cause drought to spread in the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma, Idaho, and southern California.
To read the entire discussion of the monthly climate outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center, check out their website And head back to Climate.gov later this month for a United States and global climate recap of April 2021.