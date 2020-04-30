The incredible amounts of rainfall that inundated the region May 1-2, 2010 were a result of a complex weather setup. Below, you will find an image explaining how so much Gulf of Mexico moisture was able to find its way into the Ohio Valley, and why it stayed for such a prolonged period of time. Many locations in south central Kentucky along the Tennessee border received 8 to 10 inches of rainfall from early Saturday morning (May 1) to late Sunday evening (May 2). The copious rain that fell caused widespread and dangerous impacts across the region, including flash flooding, areal flooding, mudslides, dam failure, road closures, evacuations, and swift water rescues. Almost all streams and rivers in southern Indiana and central Kentucky experienced some sort of flooding. Areas along the Green River in south central Kentucky attained "major flood" criteria, which had significant impacts on local communities. Dunham Lake Dam on the south fork of the Little Barren River in Metcalfe County was put at a high risk of failing due to flood waters eroding the barrier. The Dunham Lake Dam has since been stablized. Nearly the entire southern Indiana and central Kentucky warning area was put in a flood emergency Sunday and Sunday night.
Damage totalled about $30,000,000, and five people were killed in central Kentucky:
- Lincoln County: 48-year-old male slipped off of his stranded van on a flooded road and drowned
- Barren County: 27-year-old female drowned when she and her husband were washed off a flooded road in their car
- Allen County: 34-year-old male missed a curve and plunged into a swollen creek
- Madison County: 65-year-old male electrocuted awaiting rescue from his flooded home
- Hart County: 55-year-old male kayaker drowned in a flooded river
Strong high pressure anchored off the mid Atlantic coast helped to stall the frontal boundary over the mid Mississippi River Valley. This also tightened the pressure gradient between the two systems, which strengthened the near surface winds. A 60 to 70 mph low level jet of winds was able to quickly and efficiently transport the incredible amounts of moisture northward. Waves of low pressure at the surface, combined with waves of energy aloft, helped kick off showers and thunderstorms. With so much moisture to work with, the showers and thunderstorms produced incredible rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour in some spots!
Above is an image of total rainfall received from early Saturday morning through late Sunday evening. Notice the large swath of 8 to 10 inches across south central Kentucky. Southern Warren county received just over 10 inches!
Below are precipitation maps from the 1st and 2nd of May:
MAY 1:
MAY 2:
Several locations set new records:
Location (County)
2 day rainfall totals
Rank
All time 2 day total ending….
Bowling Green
9.67 inches
1st
Lexington
6.03 inches
6th
8.06 (August 2nd….1932)
Louisville
4.76 inches
20th
8.33 (March 1st….....1997)
Marrowbone ( Cumberland)
8.93 inches
1st
Bardstown (Nelson)
6.11 inches
2nd
7.46 ( March 2nd…..1997)
Bradfordsville (Marion)
8.04 inches
1st
Richmond (Madison)
8.50 inches
1st
Scottsville
8.86 inches
3rd
10.58 ( June 24th….1969)
Aberdeen (Butler)
6.60 inches
10th
8.21 ( March 2nd..…1997)
Madison Water Plant (Jefferson Co, In)
7.29 inches
1st
Albany (Clinton)
8.02 inches
1st
Flood crests:
|River/Location
|Flood Stage
|Crest/Date
|Rank
|Highest Since
|Stoner Creek at Paris
|20
|26.15 5/3
|3rd
|1997
|S Fork Licking River at Cynthiana
|20
|21.92 5/4
|9th
|1997
|Licking River at Blue Licks Springs
|25
|40.95 5/5
|6th
|1997
|Kentucky River at Ford
|26
|32.30 5/3
|10th
|2003
|Kentucky River at High Bridge
|30
|42.6 5/3
|3rd
|1978
|Kentucky River at Frankfort
|31
|42.84 5/3
|5th
|1997
|Rolling Fork River at Boston
|35
|50.74 5/5
|6th
|1997
|Rough River at Dundee
|25
|28.72 5/3
|14th
|2008
|Barren River at Bowling Green
|28
|43.69 5/3
|5th
|1962
|Green River at Munfordville
|28
|51.88 5/4
|5th
|1984
|Green River at Brownsville
|18
|37.50 5/5
|5th
|1984
|Green River at Woodbury
|33
|49.52 5/5
|6th
|1984
|Green River at Rochester
|17
|28.6 5/7
|9th
|1997
You can see on these "before" and "after" satellite images just how much the rivers swelled!
BEFORE:
AFTER: