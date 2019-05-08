WOWZA! It's a toasty one today and feels more like summer than spring. Our high temperature was in the mid 80s today, making it feel like mid June, rather than early May.
First, let's take a look at the normal temps for this time of year. Average high temps for the beginning of May are in the mid 70s and mid 50s for lows. Therefore, we were well ABOVE average today. So - will the heat last?!
Well...a cold front is brewing out to our west and will knock our temperatures down by this weekend and they will then be BELOW average.
MAY OUTLOOK: A COOLER STRETCH?
Looking ahead for the next 6-10 days, it does look like the pendulum swings the other way from today. The Climate Prediction Center has notable signal in the 6-10 day outlook for *colder* than normal temps. From May 13-17, there is a roughly 40-50% chance for below normal temps. However, it does not look like it will be SHARPLY colder, just below the norm. Remember, average temps are in the mid 70s for high temps and mid 50s for low temps in Louisville for the beginning of May.
Agreeing with this idea, using Cooperative Institute for Precipitation Systems or CIPS and its extended analog guidance, there is high confidence that the next week (6-8 days out) will be colder than normal. It is shows a 83% chance of below normal temps.
The Climate Prediction Center shows the colder than average temperatures continues into mid-May (8-14 days). From May 15-21, there is still about a 40% chance for below average temperatures to linger. This doesn't mean we will have temperatures in the 40s for highs, but it is worth noting that the heat we experienced today does not look to be as common in the weeks to come. It is also worth noting that this is the bulk average. There will still be warm days (for example next Wednesday looks like it could be slightly above average, before falling again).
CIPS extended analog guidance continues to agree with CPC for days 9-11, there is a 65% chance for below normal temperatures.
For what it is worth, it looks like by end of the month there could be a pattern shift. CPC shows an equal chance for above or below average temperatures in the 3 week outlook which could suggest a shift in temperatures during that time frame. Of course, we will be keeping a pulse on the exact numbers and conditions daily! Be sure to join Marc and Rick this evening on WDRB News for the latest information. You can also find me on social media. The links to my pages are below!