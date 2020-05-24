Your Memorial Day forecast includes more scattered showers, so let's try to pin down what's happening. There is no major weather system - like a low pressure center or a cold front - bringing us these storms. Instead, like the last two days, these storms will be fueled by the heat and humidity that builds during the day.
Storms will start to pop up shortly after lunchtime around 1-2 PM, but they won't necessarily pop up over you. They won't stop popping up until closer to sunset, so please don't let your guard down if you haven't seen a storm by 2 PM. Whether you will be out on the lake or visiting a grave, make sure you keep an eye on the sky (or the radar on your phone) if you plan to be outdoors in the afternoon.
Some of you will stay dry all day, but if you see one of these storms, you will see heavy rain. Small hail and strong wind gusts will be possible in the storms, too. Storms that pop up Monday will look very similar to the storms we saw Saturday and Sunday in terms of coverage across our area.
High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and a few low 90s across our area. Believe it or not, that's not the hottest Memorial Day we've ever had in Louisville!