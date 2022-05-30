This time of year it isn't completely unheard of to hear to all types of weather and varying temperatures. Although, we typically associate Memorial Day weather with warm and muggy, also known as great weather for the opening of pools as many do this weekend. While that is the case for this year, it doesn't always end up that way. Here's a look at some of the craziest weather conditions we've seen in Louisville on Memorial Day in the past.
Hottest Memorial Day: The hottest Memorial Day for the Louisville area actually occurred twice. The first time was way back in 1895 before any of us were alive, but also more recently in 2011, just 10 years ago when the high temperature hit a scorching 94 degrees.
Coldest Memorial Day: The coldest Memorial Day for the Louisville area also occurred twice, neither of which in more recent years. Back in 1889 and in 1947, Louisville had a temperature of just 40 degrees for Memorial Day. (No thank you)
Wettest: The wettest Memorial Day wasn't too long ago in 1990 when the Louisville area acquired a whopping 3.31" of rain in just one day. Speaking of rain, since 1847 39% of all Memorial Days have had measurable rainfall. Honestly, that's not too bad considering the time of year and that Louisville averages over 5" of rainfall during the month of May.
Even though today is the unofficial start to Summer, we aren't that far from the official first day of Summer on June, 21st, just 22 days away!