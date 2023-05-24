With Memorial Day always falling on the last Monday in May, we have seen some wild weather on the weekend that also marks the unofficial start of summer activities around our area.
In Louisville the highest temperature we have experienced on Memorial Day is 94º which happened in 2011 and also in 1895, according to data released by the National Weather Service in Louisville. The coldest we have ever been on the holiday is 40º which happened first in 1889 then again in 1947. We won't be close to either of those extremes this year with our expected temperatures only slightly above what is considered normal. Based on climatological data, "normal" for this time of year would be 81º for a high temperature and 63º for a low temperature.
The wettest Memorial Day came in 1990 when 3.31" of rain fell in Louisville, and we should be staying away from that extreme, too. Looking ahead to our Memorial Day weekend forecast, temperatures and dewpoints will start to climb. This means there's a stray chance of pop-up showers or thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Those look more likely Sunday and Monday than they do Saturday. Saturday, seen in the image above, the moisture still looks far enough away from our area as the low pressure center hangs in the coastal southeast region.