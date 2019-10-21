Around 13 times per century, Mercury passes between Earth and the sun in a rare astronomical event known as a planetary transit. A transit occurs when Mercury passes directly in front of the sun. Sounds cool, right? Well you're in luck because a transit of Mercury is coming up on November 11, 2019! Mercury is the smallest and innermost planet of our solar system.
WAIT! Before looking at the sun, remember that without the proper protection it can lead to permanent eye damage or loss of vision all together. Similar to a total solar eclipse, onlookers will need specially made solar filters, such as eclipse glasses, to safely observe the Transit of Mercury.
WHEN? Mercury will come into view around 7:36 a.m. EST and exit around 1:04 p.m. EST. That means it will take 5.5 hours for the planet to cross the face of the sun as long as clouds don't spoil the show.