The Southern Taurids are a long-lasting shower that has several minor peaks during its activity period. The shower is active for more than two months but rarely produces more than five shower members per hour, even at maximum activity. The Taurids (both branches) are rich in fireballs and are often responsible for increased number of fireball reports from September through November. The Southern Taurids peaked late October, but remain active until November 20th.
The Northern Taurids are much like the Southern Taurids, just active a bit later in the year. When the two showers are active simultaneously in late October and early November, there is sometimes an notable increase in the fireball activity. There seems to be a seven year periodicity with these fireballs. 2008 and 2015 both produced remarkable fireball activity. The Northern Taurids will next peak Wednesday November 11th into Thursday, November 12th. On this night, the moon will be 15% full so it comes down to whether or not we can clear the clouds out in time. I would suggest going out this weekend because the peak doesn't offer up that many more meteors per hour.
A special thanks goes out to the American Meteor Society for such in-depth information about these meteor showers.