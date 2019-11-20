How many of you have seen a shooting star before? Of the people I polled Wednesday afternoon, fewer than half had seen one with their own eyes. Well buckle up! A meteor outburst is predicted Thursday night; an outburst (also called a meteor storm) is basically a hyperactive meteor shower. In the past this same show has produced up to seven meteors PER MINUTE!
Image Courtesy American Meteor Society
According to the American Meteor Society, "The alpha Monocerotids are active every year producing a few meteors around November 22nd. They are best known for four outbursts that occurred in 1925, 1935, 1985, and 1995." But this is interesting because it's not a guarantee. Astronomers have predicted this to be an outburst year, but we will have to wait to see what actually happens and when.
Image Credit: Bill Cooke, Lead, NASA Meteoroid Environment Office, via NASA Blogs
The American Meteor Society went on to explain, "Unlike most meteor outbursts which last for several hours, strong activity from the alpha Monocertids is over within an hour and easily missed. The outburst is predicted to occur near 04:50 Universal Time therefore western Europe and northwestern Africa are the best locations to view this possible display. Luckily, the moon will not be a factor as it is only 20 percent illuminated and located in the constellation of Virgo. Observers in North America and the Atlantic region can also view this possible display. At the time of the predicted outburst, the radiant will lie near the horizon for observers located on the west coast of North America. From that location only a few long earthgrazers may be seen shooting upward from the eastern horizon. As you move eastward conditions improve with the radiant lying approximately 30 degrees high from the east coast of North America." That confirms Bill Cooke's point in the map above. In the last outburst (1995) the hourly rate was estimated to be 400 meteors based on activity in the peak time, but it's unlikely we would see that many this year. Also note, these shooting stars show up in bunches and are not evenly spread out.
The peak time referenced above happens at 11:50 PM Eastern Thursday. The problem is the weather; it's unlikely you'll be able to see the Alpha Monocerotid Outburst in Kentuckiana through the rain and clouds.