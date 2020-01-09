Mexico’s active Popocatepetl volcano erupted Thursday, January 9, sending lava and ash high into the sky. Officials issued a yellow alert in response to the blast, which took place at around 6:30 a.m. local time. People are being urged to steer clear of the volcano which is nicknamed "El Popo" by locals. Popocatepetl is 5,426 meters tall and is the second-highest mountain in Mexico.   

NOAA’s GOES 16 satellite caught the eruption from space. Officials said the eruption sent up a column of smoke about 20,000 feet into the air!