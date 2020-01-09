Mexico’s active Popocatepetl volcano erupted Thursday, January 9, sending lava and ash high into the sky. Officials issued a yellow alert in response to the blast, which took place at around 6:30 a.m. local time. People are being urged to steer clear of the volcano which is nicknamed "El Popo" by locals. Popocatepetl is 5,426 meters tall and is the second-highest mountain in Mexico.
NOAA’s GOES 16 satellite caught the eruption from space. Officials said the eruption sent up a column of smoke about 20,000 feet into the air!
SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: @NOAA's #GOES16 watched as #Mexico's #Popocatépetl #volcano erupted early this morning. The #satellite's #GeoColor band saw the #ash cloud (red circle) but its SO2 composite detected the #SulfurDioxide in the #AshPlume, which shot about 20,000 feet high. pic.twitter.com/9V2bueFOeY— NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) January 9, 2020