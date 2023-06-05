We could really use some rain in our area as Louisville alone has only seen a trace of rain over the past 15 days.
We won't see any again today, and we also have to deal with the fact that we have an Air Quality Alert for our area, including Louisville, through midnight tonight.
It also doesn't help that we have a good amount of atmospheric smoke in our area and will continue to see a good amount of it over the next 24 hours. These are part of wildfires coming from Eastern Canada.
Not all of this is elevated either. We have data that points to some smoke coming as far down in the atmosphere as 10 meters tonight and tomorrow morning, especially along and North of the river.
Luckily enough for us, we have increased rain chances a little bit heading into Tuesday night and early Wednesday.
Showers will be moving in from the North in scattered form and will continue to push through part of our Northern communities starting late on Tuesday night.
These showers continue to push their way South overnight into early Wednesday morning.
Some data has a few showers lingering into parts of the daytime on Wednesday as well.
We still have an abnormal drought for a good portion of our area, so we will take what we can get. Still, don't expect much help from ole Mother Nature over the next week to water your plants and lawn.