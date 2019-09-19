Looking into the night sky and seeing the International Space Station fly overhead is mind-blowing! Just think, you are watching something that is 240 miles above you, flying at nearly 5 miles per second and weighting 925,000 pounds. If you've never taken the opportunity to check it out, it's worth a few minutes of your time...
How To View The International Space Station
Thursday:
When To Look...
The ISS will be visible in our area this evening at 8:45 pm for 5 minutes! 5 minutes should be more than enough to view it, but remember it will be moving FAST.
Where To Look...
At 8:45 pm, the ISS will appear about 11 degrees above the horizon in the southwest part of the sky and move toward the east-northeast. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of 59 degrees above the horizon, so look about 2/3's of the way up in the sky...
Weather
Cloud cover won't be much of an issue as skies remain partly cloudy. Dress for the warmth as temps ease back into the 80's...