Looking into the night sky and seeing the International Space Station fly overhead is mind-blowing! Just think, you are watching something that is 230 miles above you, flying at nearly 5 miles per second. If you've never taken the opportunity to check it out, it's worth a few minutes of your time. Tonight is unique because the ISS will make 2 very long passes. The first one lasts for 6 minutes and begins at 9:37 PM...
If you are feeling stir crazy from staying inside all day, there's another one at 11:14 PM. This time it will be much lower in the sky appearing in the WNW and moving to the NNE. Since this one is 5 minutes long, that means the total time you can see the ISS tonight is 11 minutes! Hopefully your plan to stay cool is working because the heat only gets worse in the coming days. Marc and I will let know when it all comes to an end on WDRB News!