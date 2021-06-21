A cold front will be pushing through our area this afternoon and is bringing a chance of strong storms with it. There's a good bit of wind power in the upper levels of the atmosphere, too, influencing this chance for storms.
Threats: heavy rain leading to flash flooding and strong wind gusts that can do damage. There will also be lots of lightning in these storms and we will be watching for any of these to start rotating. A quick spin-up tornado is possible.
Timing: now - 7 PM
Storms are starting to fire now. They need to get stronger before they will break the atmospheric cap in place over our area. Think of a cap like a lid on a boiling pot of water. If there is enough energy underneath that cap, it will break through and the storms will be able to grow taller and stronger.
As the cold front comes through this afternoon, it will help spark more storms. Once it clears your area, your storm chance drops considerably. Temperatures will start to drop, too, after the front passes.
Tune into WDRB News this afternoon. We will track these storms for you and alert you if the weather becomes dangerous.